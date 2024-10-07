APC demands immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza

The All Parties Conference (APC) on Monday demanded an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and end to Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

According to the declaration adopted by the APC, held in Islamabad today, the forum also called for lifting of the siege of Gaza, provision of unimpeded humanitarian, medical aid, and to hold Israel accountable for its violations of international law, war crimes and acts of genocide;

The APC urged the international community to take urgent measures to prevent Israel from further undermining regional peace and stability, including the prevention of Israeli aggression against Lebanon and other regional countries.

Condemning Israeli oppression, the APC expressed full support for the ongoing political and diplomatic efforts by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the League of Arab States, the United Nations, and other brotherly countries in addressing the prevailing situation in Occupied Palestine, as well as for the peace and stability of the broader region.

It called on the OIC to convene an emergency summit to discuss the situation in Palestine, Israel’s brutal aggression in the region and its implications for regional peace and security and underscores the need for unity of the Islamic Ummah;

The forum expressed its support to the role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees in providing relief to the Palestinian people. It affirmed Pakistan’s determination to redouble its efforts for all possible political, diplomatic, moral and humanitarian support for the brotherly people of Palestine.

The APC declared unwavering support for the realisation of the right to self-determination and other fundamental rights of the Palestinian people, as well as for the establishment of a viable, secure, contiguous, and sovereign State of Palestine, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, as well as for the State of Palestine’s full UN membership.

It called on the government of Pakistan to continue extending political, diplomatic and humanitarian support to the brotherly people of Palestine and to support diplomatic efforts for bringing an end to the genocide in Gaza.

The conference decided to observe, with special fervor, November 29, 2024 as a Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, Radio Pakistan reported.

Participants strongly reaffirmed the right of the people of Kashmir to self-determination and called for the settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir Dispute in accordance with the wishes of Kashmiri people and the relevant UN resolutions.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not attend the APC called by the government.