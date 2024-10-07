NDMA issues alert for potential storm in Arabian Sea

The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) Monday warned that a low-pressure system is developing in the Arabian Sea, which could develop into a tropical storm and affect Pakistan’s coastal areas.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the system is currently positioned near the Lakshadweep Valley and is expected to move northwestward.

‘Asna’ still poses threat to Balochistan coastal belt

“Early forecasts suggest the possibility of landfall along the Pakistani coastline in the third week of October 2024, depending on its trajectory and intensity,” it said.

As per the statement, there is a possibility that this low-pressure system will evolve into a tropical cyclone that could affect Pakistan’s coastal areas.

Cyclone Asna moves away from Karachi, PMD predicts heavy rains

“Citizens and stakeholders, particularly those residing in coastal regions, are advised to stay informed of official updates and advisories as the situation evolves.”

The NDMA said it is continuously monitoring the situation in collaboration with relevant departments so that further updates can be issued when necessary.