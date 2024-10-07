Saudi delegation, led by investment minister, to visit Pakistan on October 9: FO

The Foreign Office (FO) announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia’s Investment Minister Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih will visit Pakistan with a high-level delegation from October 9 till 11.

In her weekly press briefing, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the visit aims to lend positive impetus to enhance bilateral cooperation and mutually rewarding economic partnership between the two countries.

She further said the investment minister will hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said that Pakistan remains deeply concerned about the starvation and genocide of the people of Gaza.

“As we complete a year of Israel’s war on the people of Gaza, we honour the 42,000 lives lost, overwhelmingly women and children,” she said.

Referring to the recent Israeli airstrikes on Khalifa Bin Zayed School in Northern Gaza, a mosque in Central Gaza, and a refugee camp, the spokesperson said such attacks represented war crimes being committed by Israeli occupation forces.

She further said that Israel should be held accountable for its war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“As we reflect on the last year of the conflict, we call upon the UN Security Council to act decisively and impose an immediate and permanent ceasefire protecting the people of Gaza.”