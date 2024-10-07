Mohsin Naqvi visits Chinese Embassy, expresses condolence over Karachi bombing

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Monday visited the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to express condolence over the death of two Chinese nationals in the Karachi blast.

During his meeting with the Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, the Interior Minister expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Chinese citizens.

Beijing calls for investigation after two Chinese nationals killed in Karachi airport blast

He apprised the Chinese ambassador of all the blast details and the progress of the investigation.

He said the entire Pakistani nation shares the grief with their Chinese brethren.

The Interior Minister said the elements involved in this tragic incident will be brought to justice.

He said the security of the Chinese brethren working for the development of Pakistan is the government’s top priority.

The incident, he said, was an attack on Pakistan-China friendship, which won’t be tolerated.

Two dead, 9 injured in explosion near Karachi Airport

Beijing earlier called for a thorough investigation after a convoy carrying Chinese staff of the Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Private) Limited was targeted in a terrorist attack near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Sunday night.

The attack killed two Chinese nationals and injured another. Initial reports indicated another seven people were also injured, and at least eight vehicles were damaged.

“The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan strongly condemn this terrorist attack, express deep condolences to the innocent victims of both countries and sincere sympathies to the injured and families, and are making every effort to handle the aftermath together with the Pakistani side,” the Chinese embassy said in a statement early on Monday.

The embassy added that it is making every effort to handle the aftermath together with the Pakistani side.