Fix your own problems first instead of lecturing democratic Pakistan, Islamabad tells Afghanistan

Pakistan on Monday rejected a recent statement by Afghanistan and said that instead of lecturing a democratic country, the Afghan Interim Government (AIG) should focus on fixing its own domestic problems, prioritise inclusivity and be responsive to needs and aspirations of its own people.

“Pakistan categorically rejects the frivolous statement made by spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan yesterday,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement on Monday.

“The statement constitutes an unacceptable and deplorable interference in the domestic affairs of Pakistan.”

On Sunday, the Afghanistan’s foreign ministry said tensions between the government and political opposition supporters in Pakistan “have reached an alarming level that could adversely impact the entire region”.

The statement said that the optimal approach to address the legitimate demands of the people is through negotiations and understanding.

The recent events have proven that denying negotiations further complicates matters, the statement by the neigbour said.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Pakistan and hope that the Pakistani government and influential entities will deal reasonably and realistically with the growing discontent.”

In its response today, Pakistan said that Afghanistan should “fix its own domestic problems” and be responsive to the needs of its people including “the right to education for women and girls rather than curtailing their rights through misguided interpretation of religion”.

“The AIG should also deliver on the commitments given to the international community by denying space to terror groups which are seriously threatening peace and security in neighbouring countries; and by preventing Afghanistan from becoming once again the centre of global terrorism,” FO said.

“Pakistan remains committed to peace, dialogue, and cooperation in the region and expects all states, including Afghanistan, to adhere to the basic norms of responsible international conduct and interstate relations.”