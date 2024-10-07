PD refutes news item about setting up of new power plant

ISLAMABAD: The Spokesperson Ministry of Power Division on Sunday strongly refuted a news item appeared in a section of press about setting up of 1200 MW new power plant in Layyah District.

“The Power Division refutes the claim that a new 1200MW power plant in Layyah District is being installed in the public sector, as reported in The Express Tribune on 6th October 2024,” said a statement issued here.

“This news is incorrect and misleading. No such project is being undertaken by the Government at this time,” it further said.

The government is committed to its ongoing initiatives to enhance efficiency in the power sector, rather than adding unnecessary capacity.