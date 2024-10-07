FBL and Habib University to launch ‘Fintech Innovation Hackathon’

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of the leading Islamic banks in Pakistan, has joined forces with Habib University, to introduce an exciting ‘Fintech Innovation Hackathon”. This Hackathon is aimed at addressing the evolving challenges within the digital payments landscape. With this initiative, FBL aims to tap into the perspectives of the Gen-Z audience, encouraging young innovators to apply their creativity and critical thinking to develop tangible, real-world solutions.

This collaboration of FBL with Pakistan’s premier liberal arts and sciences institution; Habib University provides a platform for emerging thinkers to test their ideas in a practical environment whilst helping shape the future of digital payments in Pakistan.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Amin Ur Rahman, Chief Digital Officer at Faysal Bank, highlighted the bank’s commitment to forward-thinking Innovation. “At Faysal Bank, we are dedicated to fostering creativity and developing solutions that enhance user experiences,” Rahman stated.

