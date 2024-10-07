AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-07

CCCI urges Balochistan govt to revisit its infrastructure cess step

Recorder Report Published 07 Oct, 2024 06:48am

ISLAMABAD: Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has requested the Balochistan government to review its newly enacted law as infrastructure cess have negative affect on the businesses. The new law empowers to the provincial government to levy a cess on goods, transported through carriage by roads using infrastructure, provided as service by the Government, entering into and leaving the province.

In a statement, CCCI has said that if the goods are removed, transported or shipped without payment of cess, after one month the owner shall, without prejudice to any other action that may be taken against him, be liable to a penalty not more than the amount of cess evaded.

Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) is of the view that the new law is unworkable and harmful for the businesses in the province.

The law will minimse industrialization in the province. In addition, use of Balochistan’s roads to transport goods will also have negative affect.

The CCCI has further argued that this law will make trade with Afghanistan more lucrative and easy in KPK as compared to Balochistan due to which will service sector of the province, transport and clearing agents will be affected. Those investors, who are planning to set up industrial units will prefer to prefer other destinations. Also existing industrial units will be shut down due to heavy financial impact of infrastructure cess and jobs.

CCCI has requested that implication on this law, which is hurting the businesses, will stopped forthwith. The Chamber has also requested the government to review that this law.

The CCCI has approached Commerce Ministry requesting it to ask provincial government for review of the law and make it business friendly. A similar law had also been passed by the KPK Assembly which is under litigation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Balochistan govt CCCI

Comments

200 characters

CCCI urges Balochistan govt to revisit its infrastructure cess step

PM directs including DBHP in CPEC

300MW Thar coal project: PPIB urges KE to expedite feasibility, other studies

Many filed income tax returns thru ‘FTO desk’

D-Chowk protest: Roads reopened, mobile, internet services restored

PTM banned

Two dead, 9 injured in explosion near Karachi Airport

Reducing power tariff top priority: Awais

14 business categories: FTO issues notice to FBR on compulsory integration

SHC rejects FIR quashing plea of a battery co

Prices of kitchen items remain high

Read more stories