World

One killed in Israel’s Beersheba, media reports after suspected shooting

Reuters Published October 6, 2024 Updated October 6, 2024 06:08pm
File Photo: AFP
File Photo: AFP

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: A woman was killed in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba on Sunday, Israeli media outlets reported after police said that several people had been injured in a suspected shooting there.

The ambulance service earlier said a seriously injured woman was being treated at the scene while eight other people injured in the attack, including one in a moderate to serious condition, were receiving treatment in a nearby hospital.

Israel army says more troops deployed near Gaza ahead of October 7 anniversary

The attacker had been killed, the ambulance service said.

