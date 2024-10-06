One killed in Israel’s Beersheba, media reports after suspected shooting

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: A woman was killed in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba on Sunday, Israeli media outlets reported after police said that several people had been injured in a suspected shooting there.

The ambulance service earlier said a seriously injured woman was being treated at the scene while eight other people injured in the attack, including one in a moderate to serious condition, were receiving treatment in a nearby hospital.

Israel army says more troops deployed near Gaza ahead of October 7 anniversary

The attacker had been killed, the ambulance service said.