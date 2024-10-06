AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel army says more troops deployed near Gaza ahead of October 7 anniversary

AFP Published 06 Oct, 2024 05:07pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said Sunday it deployed more troops to defend southern communities and areas bordering Gaza, ahead of the anniversary of the October 7 attack by Hamas.

“The IDF’s (army) Gaza Division has been reinforced with several platoons, with forces stationed to defend both the communities and the border area,” the military said.

“The soldiers are fully equipped to defend the region in coordination with local security forces,” it said in a statement.

Inside Gaza, the military said three divisions were working to “dismantle terrorist infrastructure and degrade Hamas’s capabilities”.

“The Southern Command remains at a heightened state of vigilance and readiness for the coming days,” commanding officer Major General Yaron Finkelman was quoted as saying.

At least 24 killed in Israeli air strike on Gaza mosque and school

Earlier, the military said its forces had surrounded the area of Jabaliya in central Gaza where Hamas was trying to rebuild its operational capabilities.

On October 7 last year, Hamas broke through the border from Gaza into Israel in what would become the deadliest attack in Israel’s history.

At the end of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, Hamas launched their assault by land, air, and sea.

Global pro-Palestinian rallies call for end to Gaza bloodshed as Oct 7 anniversary approaches

A year later, the confirmed death toll from the attack, including hostages killed in captivity, has reached 1,205 on the Israeli side, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

The Palestinian group abducted 251 hostages, 97 of whom are still captive in Gaza, including 33 the Israeli military has said are dead.

Hours after the attack Israel launched a lightning military offensive on Gaza, which has reduced large swathes of the territory to rubble, and nearly all of the 2.4 million residents have been displaced at least once as a humanitarian crisis worsened.

Israel’s relentless offensive on Gaza has so far killed at least 41,870 people, a majority of them civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory.

The figures have been found to be reliable by the United Nations.

Hamas Israeli Palestinian conflict Gaza ceasefire Hamas attack Israel Gaza conflict Israel Hamas war Israel Gaza war Gaza city of Rafah

Comments

200 characters

Israel army says more troops deployed near Gaza ahead of October 7 anniversary

Economy: govt now expressing great happiness

Islamabad police constable martyred in violent clashes with protesters

Kazakhstan votes on whether to build first nuclear plant

UN chief calls for end to ‘shocking violence’ on Hamas attack anniversary

Indicators showing positive growth, says Jam

England target repeat of Pakistan Test whitewash

World Bank rates $400m education project as satisfactory

Islamabad at standstill

Over dozen PTI lawyers held for violating Section 144

Karachi set to receive Rs218bn this year: CM

Read more stories