KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 34.449 billion and the number of lots traded was 32,534.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 16.071 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.421 billion), Silver (PKR 3.491, billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.106 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.074 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.192 million), Copper (PKR 754.337 million), DJ (PKR 540.167million), SP 500 (PKR 429.284 million), Natural Gas (PKR 246.319 million), Japan Equity (PKR 75.541 million), Brent (PKR 39.590 million), and Aluminium (PKR 7.214 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 41 lots amounting to PKR 50.339 million were traded.

