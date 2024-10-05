AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
Reinforcement ahead of SCO moot: Military units sent to Islamabad from KP

Nuzhat Nazar Published 05 Oct, 2024 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: Military contingents from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have been dispatched to reinforce the security setup in Islamabad, security sources said on Friday.

The development came after the federal government authorised the deployment of the Pakistan Army to assist civil authorities in maintaining law and order in Islamabad and surrounding areas from 5th to 17th October 2024, as part of the broader security preparations for the 23rd Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government.

Additional military contingents from KP have been dispatched to reinforce the security setup in Islamabad. Security sources have confirmed that these measures aim to prevent any potential disruption from hostile elements and ensure the safety of citizens and international guests.

Naqvi approves security plan for upcoming SCO summit

“Anyone attempting to incite unrest will face decisive action,” said security officials, adding that the presence of troops from KP would strengthen the security cordon around the capital and deter any attempts by miscreants to cause disturbance during the summit.

