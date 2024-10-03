Naqvi approves security plan for upcoming SCO summit

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday approved the security plan for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Naqvi, while presiding over a meeting, reviewed the security arrangements for the SCO summit and approved the comprehensive security plan devised for the security of the summit.

During the meeting, he emphasised the significance of hosting the SCO Summit in Pakistan. Several heads of states are expected to attend the summit.

He stated that special arrangements for the beautification and cleanliness of Islamabad will be made on the occasion of the SCO Conference.

The interior minister stated that in order to ensure foolproof security, additional personnel from Pakistan Army, Rangers, FC, and Punjab Police will be deployed.

He underscored that all relevant departments should play their assigned role with mutual cooperation.

He added that “we all have to ensure the peaceful and successful conduct of this summit through mutual cooperation.”

Secretary interior, additional secretaries, chief commissioner Islamabad, IG Police Islamabad, deputy commissioner Islamabad, deputy commandant FC, Sector Commander Pakistan Rangers, and representatives from security agencies attended the meeting.

