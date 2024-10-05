AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-05

SCO summit security: Army deployed in Islamabad

Fazal Sher Published 05 Oct, 2024 07:26am

ISLAMABAD: The government has deployed army in the federal capital for the security of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, in pursuant to the request made Chief Commissioner Islamabad, the federal government, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Article 245 of the Constitution, 1973 and under Sections 4 and 5 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, is pleased to authorise the deployment of requisite strength of the Pakistan Army in aid of civil power from October 5 to October 17 the Capital City, for maintaining law and order situation with respect to 23rd meeting of SCO Council of heads of government and visits of VVIP delegations for the said meeting.

It says that the exact area of deployment along with additional number of troops, if the requirement arises, will be worked out by the ICT administration in consultation with the concerned stakeholders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Islamabad Ministry of Interior SCO security arrangements Army deployment SCO summit

Comments

200 characters

SCO summit security: Army deployed in Islamabad

Key indicators showing a positive trajectory: govt

All set to export 0.1m tons of rice to Malaysia: Tarar

PR awards contract of Thar coal mines-Port Qasim rail line

Rebasing of electricity tariffs likely from Jan 1

KE, AGP at odds over ‘subsidy data’ issue

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.44pc

Reinforcement ahead of SCO moot: Military units sent to Islamabad from KP

Dispute arises between FBR, AJ&K

Israel can’t attack ‘nuclear’ Pakistan: Khawaja

US rallies partners to tackle drug-resistant typhoid outbreak in Sindh

Read more stories