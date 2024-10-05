SCO summit security: Army deployed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The government has deployed army in the federal capital for the security of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, in pursuant to the request made Chief Commissioner Islamabad, the federal government, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Article 245 of the Constitution, 1973 and under Sections 4 and 5 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, is pleased to authorise the deployment of requisite strength of the Pakistan Army in aid of civil power from October 5 to October 17 the Capital City, for maintaining law and order situation with respect to 23rd meeting of SCO Council of heads of government and visits of VVIP delegations for the said meeting.

It says that the exact area of deployment along with additional number of troops, if the requirement arises, will be worked out by the ICT administration in consultation with the concerned stakeholders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024