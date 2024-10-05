Issues facing PBC to be resolved: CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, during his meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) led by Shabir Diawan, said that he was working hard to resolve all the issues of industrialists with the provincial government on priority basis and even with the federal government through close coordination.

The Chief Minister stated that in order to promote industrial growth, and employment, and strengthen the economy, he was working towards bolstering the existing trade and industry and attracting more investment by providing them with all necessary facilities. He emphasized that this was the key to strengthening the economy and creating job opportunities.

The Pakistan Business Council (PBC) proposed to the Chief Minister to reduce the infrastructure cess from 1.8 per cent to 1.2 per cent. The chief minister assured the delegation that he would review the request and directed the Secretary of Finance to propose his suggestion.

During the meeting, the delegation raised concerns about the increasing power tariff and its adverse impact on the industrial sector. They also suggested the announcement of a package for the industrial sector. In response, the CM mentioned the positive indicators in the economy and the recent reduction in interest rates.

Shah proposed that the federal government offer special power rates for industries that hold special night shifts, which would create more jobs and boost production.

The CM and the PBC office-bearers agreed to hold another meeting to further discuss their issues and devise a plan to address them.

