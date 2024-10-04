PTI assails verdict

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja claimed that it was the black day in the history of the country’s constitution as today’s verdicts is against the constitution of Pakistan.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday overturned its 2022 verdict related to the defection clause under Article 63-A of the Constitution by accepted a review petition against it. The court’s ruling stated that the defecting lawmakers’ votes should indeed be counted, revoking the apex court’s previous judgment.

A five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justices Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Aminuddin Khan, Jamal Khan Mandokhail, and Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, heard the review petition filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) in June 2022.

Article 63-A: SC annuls 2022 verdict, accepts review plea

As all the sides concluded their arguments, the judges held consultations inside the courtroom and later CJP Isa pronounced the unanimous brief verdict striking down the 2022 ruling regarding Article 63-A interpretation. Effectively withdrawing its opinion on the presidential reference regarding Article 63-A, Justice Isa said detailed decision will be released later.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, PTI’s Salman Akram said SC decision has given PTI seats to the PDM whom the people of Pakistan had disapproved.

Raja claimed that today’s decision is also a violation of Article 8. After this verdict, the proposed amendment bill will be easily approved and all illegal things that were happening in the country will become legal.