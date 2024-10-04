Over 2m cotton bales reach ginneries

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has released its latest cotton statistics, revealing a substantial decline in production.

As of October 1, 2024, total cotton arrivals stand at 2,039,963 bales, compared to 5,025,282 bales recorded on the same date last year—a sharp decrease of 59.4%.

Punjab reported a production of 726,767 bales this year, down 65% from last year’s 2,069,433 bales. Sindh saw a decline of 56%, with 1,313,196 bales produced compared to 2,955,849 bales in 2023. Balochistan produced 58,133 bales, with the highest yield coming from Sanghar district, which recorded 851,798 bales.

This year’s production target was set at 10.8 million bales. However, based on current data, it appears unlikely that the target will be met, with projected yields estimated at only 6.5 million bales, or 39.8% of the goal. Analysts attribute the rise in unregistered bales to the absence of a track-and-trace system and the imposition of various taxes on the industry.

Chairman Karachi Cotton Brokers Forum Naseem Usman while reacting on the report said that PCGA report creates more confusion. He demanded that government should focus on implementing Tenure and Track system. He also demanded that government should take steps to stop the unregistered trade.

Commenting on the report Head of Transfer of Technology, Central Cotton Research Institute, Multan Sajid Mahmood said that the decline in domestic cotton production has led textile mill owners to enter into agreements to import 3 million bales, with further imports expected. The majority of these agreements have been made with the United States, and the total value of imported cotton has surpassed $2 billion.

He pointed out several factors which contributed to this year’s reduced production. One of the key reasons was the delay in early sowing, which ideally takes place between February 15 and March 31, with night time temperatures no lower than 15°C. However, February 2024 saw an average temperature of 9.4°C, indicating colder-than-usual conditions. This cold weather affected cotton crops, causing seedling diseases, including fungal infections. Low nighttime temperatures persisted through March, further delaying sowing and impacting potential yields.

Moreover, the extreme heat experienced in May and June, with temperatures reaching 48°C, caused the flowers and fruit on cotton plants to drop, significantly reducing yield. Cotton plants experience stunted growth when temperatures fall below 15°C, and seedlings begin to perish. Optimal growth conditions require a soil temperature of at least 20°C. Thus, the combination of unusually cold temperatures in February and March, followed by intense heat in May and June, severely impacted the crop.

Sajid said that the situation was exacerbated by heavy monsoon rains and flooding, which caused additional damage to the cotton fields. Pests such as whiteflies and pink bollworms also inflicted significant losses. Similar to the previous year, the absence of an announced support price for cotton led to a reduction in the area under cultivation. In Punjab, the target for cotton cultivation was set at 4.3 million acres, but only 3.2 million acres were sown. In Sindh, the target was 1.6 million acres, but actual cultivation slightly exceeded 1.5 million acres.

Further challenges included the rising costs of fertilizers, pesticides, electricity, and diesel, which hindered small farmers from managing their crops effectively. To improve cotton production, it is essential to set a support price of Rs. 10,000 per maund.

Additionally, the absence of climate-resilient, high-yielding cotton varieties is the result of years of neglect in research and development. Pakistan’s largest cotton research body, the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee, is currently facing a severe financial crisis, which demands urgent attention from the government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024