A Visionary Journey from Humble Beginnings to Healthcare Leadership

Khalil-ur-Rehman, CEO, Galaxy Group of Companies

Galaxy Pharma started its journey back in the year 2005 as a one-man army lead by myself, Mr. Khalil-Ur-Rehman.

With constant consistency and thrive to struggle, Galaxy started expanding throughout Pakistan, under the great leadership of founding chairman/ CEO Galaxy Group of Companies, Mr. Khalil-Ur-Rehman. Today, we have grown to be One of Pakistan’s Leading Pharmaceutical Company in the field of Gynecology and ranked amongst the top 50 Pharmaceutical companies of Pakistan with a distribution network spreading over 48 cities.

The company grew its head count from 1 to about 400 personnel. It had not just risen vertically but made an impactful horizontal expansion as well via the establishment of divisions such as Galaxy IVF, Medical Supply Corporation, Galaxy Nutraceuticals (Pvt) Ltd. And OVA IVF & Reproductive Health Clinics.

Galaxy Pharma was founded when there were only 5 IVF centers in Pakistan which motivated me to initiate turnkey projects and hence as a result, today we have more than 27 IVF centers in Pakistan with increasing numbers each year. I strongly believe that my colleagues whether in the field or in the office will always keep my muscles and nerves toned up, because this is the real strength of the company which is truly the reason for its impeccable transformation and growth over the years.

Our vision is to remain #1 in Women’s & Men’s health and soon to lead all the upcoming new segments like Cardiology, Urology, Orthopedics, Oncology & other segments of true importance. Galaxy Pharma is known for its broad network, in time services in Pakistan.

Our Mission is to provide quality services to doctors acquiring advancements in Pharmaceuticals and Health care fields. We have always looked up to adapt the continuous needs of the society and contribute to the wellness of the world.

Our responsibility is to continually review and improve our efforts to lessen our impact on the environment and nature. We believe in building up a workplace full of diversity and inclusion. We believe in conducting responsible business practices and uphold the highest ethical standards in every aspect from research and development to sales and marketing.

At Galaxy Pharma, we have always prioritized scientific knowledge and continuous learning for every individual. In line with this commitment, our focus goes beyond marketing products; we are dedicated to enhancing the academic landscape for healthcare professionals. Since 2011, we have consistently organized seminars, symposiums, conventions, and conferences aimed at fostering knowledge exchange. By collaborating with renowned Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and international speakers, we provide a platform for the dissemination of cutting-edge insights and medical advancements among peers.

We firmly believe that delivering medical knowledge and solutions firsthand is critical. Our passion lies in transforming patients’ lives by discovering and marketing innovative solutions that prevent and cure diseases. This not only alleviates suffering but also enhances the quality of life—something we believe every individual deserves.

As a global leader in obstetrics and gynecology, we are driven to expand our influence into other areas of healthcare. With several key product launches planned for this year, we remain focused on broadening our impact and improving patient care on multiple fronts.

Our vision of success is holistic, one that can only be sustained when viewed on a broader scale. We believe that strong leadership and collaborative teamwork are the pillars of long-term success. At Galaxy Group, we are committed to nurturing talent by providing employees with a safe, creative, and growth-oriented environment. This focus on employee development, retention, and innovation has been central to our achievements and will continue to drive us forward.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024