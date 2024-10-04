Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (October 03, 2024).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= B-11/B-12 Akij Moon Losd Gear Bulk 01-10-2024 Clinkers Shipping B-15/B-14 CS Calla Disc DAP WMA Shipcare 02-10-2024 Services B-16/B-17 Ocean Disc Legend Shipping & Wealth General Logistics 02-10-2024 Cargo Nmb-1 Khalili Load Al Faizan 20-09-2024 General International Cargo ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Asian Load Rice Ocean 01-10-2024 Honor World B-25/B-24 Brigittee Disc Rock WMA Ship 29-09-2024 Phosphate Care Services B-27/B-26 Ym Disc Load In Shipping 30-09-2024 Express Container ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-1 Xin Beijing D/L Cosco 01-10-2024 Container Shipping Line Saptl-4 KTMC D/L United Marine 02-10-2024 Chennai Container Agencies ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Ym Express 03-10-2024 Disc Load In Shipping Container Xin Beijing 03-10-2024 Disc Load Cosco Shipping Container Line ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= M.T Mardan 03-10-2024 D/74000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship.Corpt Gfs Ruby 03-10-2024 D/L Container EastwindShipping Company Frankfurt 03-10-2024 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd Express Pakistan Iki 03-10-2024 D/1420 Steel Gac Pakistan Ivs Progress 03-10-2024 D/36450 Seahawks General Cargo Asia Global Ever Ulysses 04-10-2024 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Big Lilly 04-10-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm Pakistan Hyundai Faith 04-10-2024 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Xin Ya Zhou 04-10-2024 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Line Boson 04-10-2024 D/L Container Anchor Logistics Msc Palak 04-10-2024 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Serene Sky 04-10-2024 L/47900 Clinkers Ocean Services ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Safeen Power 03-10-2024 Container Ship - Independent Spirit 03-10-2024 Container Ship - X-Press Carina 03-10-2024 Container Ship - Tomini Entity 03-10-2024 Talc Powder - Apl Mexico City 03-10-2024 Container Ship - Nord Majestic 03-10-2024 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Phoenician-M Rice East Wind Oct. 01, 2024 MW-2 Clipper Rice Ocean Sep. 27, 2024 Trent Service MW-4 Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Centurion Coal GSA Oct. 02, 2024 Signifer ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Ashico Rice Universal Sep. 30, 2024 Victoria Ship FAP Forza Rice Ocean Sep. 25, 2024 Roma World ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pakistan Gas Port Consortium ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL Al-Areesh LNG GSA Oct. 02, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Acadia Park Chemicals East Wind Oct. 01, 2024 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Ice Fighter Fuel oil Alpine Oct. 03, 2024 Maersk Cabo Verde Container GSA -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Acadia Park Chemicals East Wind Oct. 03, 2024 Clipper Trent Rice Ocean Service -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Khairpur Gasoline Alpine Oct. 03, 2024 Tubul Container Hapag Lloyd -do- Papino Steel coil GAC -do- World Virtue Coal Intl. Shipping -do- TSS Amber Container Panama Waiting for Berths Sunda Cement Crystal Sea Ser -do- Rakan-5 Rice East Wind -do- Christos-K Cement Global Maritime -do- =============================================================================

