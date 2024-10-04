KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (October 03, 2024).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
B-11/B-12 Akij Moon Losd Gear Bulk 01-10-2024
Clinkers Shipping
B-15/B-14 CS Calla Disc DAP WMA Shipcare 02-10-2024
Services
B-16/B-17 Ocean Disc Legend Shipping &
Wealth General Logistics 02-10-2024
Cargo
Nmb-1 Khalili Load Al Faizan 20-09-2024
General International
Cargo
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Asian Load Rice Ocean 01-10-2024
Honor World
B-25/B-24 Brigittee Disc Rock WMA Ship 29-09-2024
Phosphate Care Services
B-27/B-26 Ym Disc Load In Shipping 30-09-2024
Express Container
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-1 Xin Beijing D/L Cosco 01-10-2024
Container Shipping Line
Saptl-4 KTMC D/L United Marine 02-10-2024
Chennai Container Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Ym Express 03-10-2024 Disc Load In Shipping
Container
Xin Beijing 03-10-2024 Disc Load Cosco Shipping
Container Line
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T Mardan 03-10-2024 D/74000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship.Corpt
Gfs Ruby 03-10-2024 D/L Container EastwindShipping
Company
Frankfurt 03-10-2024 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd
Express Pakistan
Iki 03-10-2024 D/1420 Steel Gac Pakistan
Ivs Progress 03-10-2024 D/36450 Seahawks
General Cargo Asia Global
Ever Ulysses 04-10-2024 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping
Big Lilly 04-10-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm
Pakistan
Hyundai Faith 04-10-2024 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies
Xin Ya Zhou 04-10-2024 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Line
Boson 04-10-2024 D/L Container Anchor Logistics
Msc Palak 04-10-2024 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
Serene Sky 04-10-2024 L/47900 Clinkers Ocean Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Safeen Power 03-10-2024 Container Ship -
Independent
Spirit 03-10-2024 Container Ship -
X-Press Carina 03-10-2024 Container Ship -
Tomini Entity 03-10-2024 Talc Powder -
Apl Mexico City 03-10-2024 Container Ship -
Nord Majestic 03-10-2024 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Phoenician-M Rice East Wind Oct. 01, 2024
MW-2 Clipper Rice Ocean Sep. 27, 2024
Trent Service
MW-4 Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Centurion Coal GSA Oct. 02, 2024
Signifer
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Ashico Rice Universal Sep. 30, 2024
Victoria Ship
FAP Forza Rice Ocean Sep. 25, 2024
Roma World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL Al-Areesh LNG GSA Oct. 02, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Acadia Park Chemicals East Wind Oct. 01, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Ice Fighter Fuel oil Alpine Oct. 03, 2024
Maersk
Cabo Verde Container GSA -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Acadia Park Chemicals East Wind Oct. 03, 2024
Clipper Trent Rice Ocean Service -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Khairpur Gasoline Alpine Oct. 03, 2024
Tubul Container Hapag Lloyd -do-
Papino Steel coil GAC -do-
World Virtue Coal Intl. Shipping -do-
TSS Amber Container Panama Waiting for Berths
Sunda Cement Crystal Sea Ser -do-
Rakan-5 Rice East Wind -do-
Christos-K Cement Global Maritime -do-
=============================================================================
