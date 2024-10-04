AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
Markets Print 2024-10-04

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 04 Oct, 2024 06:46am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (October 03, 2024).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
B-11/B-12         Akij Moon      Losd           Gear Bulk          01-10-2024
                                 Clinkers       Shipping
B-15/B-14         CS Calla       Disc DAP       WMA Shipcare       02-10-2024
                                                Services
B-16/B-17         Ocean          Disc           Legend Shipping &
                  Wealth         General        Logistics          02-10-2024
                                 Cargo
Nmb-1             Khalili        Load           Al Faizan          20-09-2024
                                 General        International
                                 Cargo
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Asian          Load Rice      Ocean              01-10-2024
                  Honor                         World
B-25/B-24         Brigittee      Disc Rock      WMA Ship           29-09-2024
                                 Phosphate      Care Services
B-27/B-26         Ym             Disc Load      In Shipping        30-09-2024
                  Express        Container
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-1           Xin Beijing    D/L            Cosco              01-10-2024
                                 Container      Shipping Line
Saptl-4           KTMC           D/L            United Marine      02-10-2024
                  Chennai        Container      Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Ym Express        03-10-2024     Disc Load                        In Shipping
                                 Container
Xin Beijing       03-10-2024     Disc Load                     Cosco Shipping
                                 Container                               Line
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T Mardan        03-10-2024     D/74000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                         Ship.Corpt
Gfs Ruby          03-10-2024     D/L Container               EastwindShipping
                                                                      Company
Frankfurt         03-10-2024     D/L Container                    Hapag-Lloyd
Express                                                              Pakistan
Iki               03-10-2024     D/1420 Steel                    Gac Pakistan
Ivs Progress      03-10-2024     D/36450                             Seahawks
                                 General Cargo                    Asia Global
Ever Ulysses      04-10-2024     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                                     Shipping
Big Lilly         04-10-2024     D/L Container                         CmaCgm
                                                                     Pakistan
Hyundai Faith     04-10-2024     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
Xin Ya Zhou       04-10-2024     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
                                                                         Line
Boson             04-10-2024     D/L Container               Anchor Logistics
Msc Palak         04-10-2024     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
Serene Sky        04-10-2024     L/47900 Clinkers              Ocean Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Safeen Power      03-10-2024     Container Ship                             -
Independent
Spirit            03-10-2024     Container Ship                             -
X-Press Carina    03-10-2024     Container Ship                             -
Tomini Entity     03-10-2024     Talc Powder                                -
Apl Mexico City   03-10-2024     Container Ship                             -
Nord Majestic     03-10-2024     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Phoenician-M   Rice           East Wind       Oct. 01, 2024
MW-2              Clipper        Rice           Ocean           Sep. 27, 2024
                  Trent                         Service
MW-4              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Centurion      Coal           GSA             Oct. 02, 2024
                  Signifer
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Ashico         Rice           Universal       Sep. 30, 2024
                  Victoria                      Ship
FAP               Forza          Rice           Ocean           Sep. 25, 2024
                  Roma                          World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL             Al-Areesh      LNG            GSA             Oct. 02, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Acadia Park    Chemicals      East Wind       Oct. 01, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Ice Fighter       Fuel oil       Alpine                         Oct. 03, 2024
Maersk
Cabo Verde        Container      GSA                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Acadia Park       Chemicals      East Wind                      Oct. 03, 2024
Clipper Trent     Rice           Ocean Service                           -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Khairpur          Gasoline       Alpine                         Oct. 03, 2024
Tubul             Container      Hapag Lloyd                             -do-
Papino            Steel coil     GAC                                     -do-
World Virtue      Coal           Intl. Shipping                          -do-
TSS Amber         Container      Panama                    Waiting for Berths
Sunda             Cement         Crystal Sea Ser                         -do-
Rakan-5           Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Christos-K        Cement         Global Maritime                         -do-
=============================================================================

