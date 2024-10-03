Q1 exports surge 14.11pc to $7.875bn YoY

ISLAMABAD: The country’s exports increased by 14.11 percent during the first quarter (July-September) of current fiscal year 2024-25 and stood at $7.875 billion compared to $6.901 billion during the same period of last fiscal year 2023-24.

The trade data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed that trade deficit widened by 4.24 per cent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year and stood at $5.435 billion compared to $5.214 billion during the same period of the last fiscal year.

The country’s imports increased by 9.86 per cent and stood at $13.310 billion during the first three months of the current fiscal year compared to $12.115 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.

Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks marginally to $3.6bn in 2MFY25

Pakistan’s trade deficit in September 2024 widened by 20.35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $1.780 billion as compared to a deficit of $1.479 billion recorded in the same month last year, according to data released by PBS.

Exports registered 13.52 per cent growth and stood at $2.805 billion in September when compared to $2.471 billion during the same month of last fiscal year. Imports registered 16.08 per cent growth and stood at $4.585 billion in September when compared to $3.950 billion during the same month of last fiscal year.

On a monthly basis, trade deficit widened by 1.89 per cent and stood at $1.780 billion in September compared to a deficit of $1.747 billion recorded in August 2024.

Exports in September rose by 1.56 per cent to $2.805 billion compared to $2.762 billion in August 2024. Imports increased by 1.69 per cent in September 2024 and stood at $4.585 billion compared to $4.509 billion in August 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024