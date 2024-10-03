AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
AIRLINK 133.75 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.53%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.98%)
DFML 45.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.05%)
DGKC 75.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.32%)
FCCL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.89%)
FFBL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.01%)
NBP 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
OGDC 148.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.61%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 109.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.83%)
PRL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
TOMCL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-9.57%)
TPLP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TREET 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
TRG 47.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.28%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,610 Increased By 10.3 (0.12%)
BR30 26,047 Decreased By -100 (-0.38%)
KSE100 81,967 Increased By 162.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 26,075 Increased By 64 (0.25%)
Oct 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-03

FBR begins implementation of transformation plan

Sohail Sarfraz Published 03 Oct, 2024 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has started implementation of transformation plan and changed reporting lines of FBR Members and director generals.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification on Wednesday on the transformation plan.

Under the FBR’s transformation plan, the FBR has re-designated, merged and changed reporting lines of posts of FBR Members and director generals.

FBR makeover: Five working groups notified

According to the notification, the posts of Member (Information Technology) and Member (Digital Initiatives) are merged and re-designated as Director General (Information Technology and Digital Transformation). DG (IT &DT) shall report to Member Inland Revenue (Operations), FBR.

The powers and functions of Member (Information Technology) and Member (Digital Initiatives) shall be exercised by the Member IR (Operations).

In pursuance of decisions taken by the Board in its meeting, the following re-designations, merger and reporting lines of posts in FBR (Hqrs), Islamabad are made, with immediate effect and until further orders:

(i) The post of Member (Public Relations) is re-designated as Member (Taxpayers Services).

(ii) The post of Member(Accounting) is re-designated as Member (Organizational Audit).

(iii) The posts of Member (Information Technology) and Member (Digital Initiatives) are merged and re-designated as Director General (Information Technology and Digital Transformation). DG (IT &DT) shall report to Member IR (Operations), FBR.

(iv) The Director General (Revenue Analysis) shall report to Member (IR-Policy), FBR.

(v) The Director General, Internal Audit (IR) shall report to Member (Organizational Audit).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR FBR officers fbr members FBR transformation transformation plan

Comments

200 characters

FBR begins implementation of transformation plan

Q1 exports surge 14.11pc to $7.875bn YoY

Advised by World Bank, foreign consultant: Govt all set to overhaul PPRA Rules

Protected consumers to get power subsidy via e-vouchers

Conventional to Islamic mode: SBP sets new bank branch conversion criteria

IRSA projects 19pc water shortage for Kharif

Hearing held by CCP on M&A case: Wateen and Jazz advance their arguments

NPBs: encashment, conversion, redemption date extended

Formation of bench: SC rejects objections raised by counsel for IK

Bilawal says tabling amendments after 25th will be difficult

Read more stories