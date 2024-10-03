FBR begins implementation of transformation plan

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has started implementation of transformation plan and changed reporting lines of FBR Members and director generals.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification on Wednesday on the transformation plan.

Under the FBR’s transformation plan, the FBR has re-designated, merged and changed reporting lines of posts of FBR Members and director generals.

According to the notification, the posts of Member (Information Technology) and Member (Digital Initiatives) are merged and re-designated as Director General (Information Technology and Digital Transformation). DG (IT &DT) shall report to Member Inland Revenue (Operations), FBR.

The powers and functions of Member (Information Technology) and Member (Digital Initiatives) shall be exercised by the Member IR (Operations).

In pursuance of decisions taken by the Board in its meeting, the following re-designations, merger and reporting lines of posts in FBR (Hqrs), Islamabad are made, with immediate effect and until further orders:

(i) The post of Member (Public Relations) is re-designated as Member (Taxpayers Services).

(ii) The post of Member(Accounting) is re-designated as Member (Organizational Audit).

(iii) The posts of Member (Information Technology) and Member (Digital Initiatives) are merged and re-designated as Director General (Information Technology and Digital Transformation). DG (IT &DT) shall report to Member IR (Operations), FBR.

(iv) The Director General (Revenue Analysis) shall report to Member (IR-Policy), FBR.

(v) The Director General, Internal Audit (IR) shall report to Member (Organizational Audit).

