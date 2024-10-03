Name of Shibli removed from ECL, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: The federal government, Wednesday, apprised the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Syed Shibli Faraz has been removed from the exit control list (ECL).

The assistant attorney general (AAG) informed this to a single bench of Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, which heard a contempt of court petition filed by Shibli Faraz.

During the hearing, in compliance of court’s order dated 27.09.2024, a report was filed by assistant director, Directorate General of Immigration and Passports, Islamabad, wherein, it is mentioned that order dated 02.08.2024, passed by this Court in Writ Petition No2317/ 2024, has been complied with and name of the petitioner has been removed from Passport Control List (PCL) vide letter dated 29.08.2024.

Similarly, AAG submitted that order dated 02.08.2024, passed by this Court in Writ Petition No2317/2024, has been complied with and name of the petitioner has also been removed from ECL, vide letter dated 01.10.2024.

The IHC bench mentioned in its order that as order dated 02.08.2024, passed by this Court in Writ Petition No2317 of 2024, titled as “Syed Shibli Faraz v. Federation of Pakistan, through Secretary Interior, Ministry of Interior, Islamabad and 03 others” has been complied with by the respondents, name of the petitioner has been removed from ECL by the Ministry of Interior and from PCL by the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports, Islamabad; hence, instant petition for contempt of Court is dismissed as having become infructuous.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024