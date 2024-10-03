Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 170,067 tonnes of cargo comprising 110,406 tonnes of import cargo and 59,661 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 110,406 comprised of 45,890 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 7,992 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 56,524 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 59,661 comprised of 55,414 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 347 tonnes of Rice & 3,900 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 03 ships namely, Xin Beijing, Asian Honor & Akij Moon berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, Zhong Gu Bo Hai, CmaCgm Pegasus, Hyundai Mars, Orchid Sylt, Cosco New York, MT Quetta&Golden Unitsailedfrom Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Positano, Maersk Kinloss and Ice Fighter are expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo volume of 95,743 tonnes, comprising 41,664 tonnes imports cargo and 54,079 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,919 Containers (1,800 TEUs Imports& 2,119 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Khairpur, Al-Areesh and Centurion & another ship, Maersk Cabo Verde are carrying Gasoline, LNG, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, PGPCL, PIBT and QICT respectively on Wednesday 02nd October, Meanwhile another containers ship ‘Hyundai Hong-Kong’ is due to arrive at port on Thursday 03rd October, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024