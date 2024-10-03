Rs5bn disbursed to beneficiaries so far: Disbursement of BISP first tranche thru JazzCash currently under way

ISLAMABAD: The disbursement of first tranche of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) through JazzCash is currently underway and around Rs 5 billion has been disbursed to beneficiaries so far.

JazzCash will disburse payments to women in Sanghar, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Matiari, Umerkot, Sujawal, TandoAllahyar, Tando Mohammad Khan, and Hyderabad districts of Sindh, whereas, Kaharan and Chaghai in Balochistan, Rahim Yar Khan district of Punjab, and Malakand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

JazzCash official shared with media that as a payment distributor, JazzCash has selected trusted agents to disburse funds to 1.3 million BISP-registered women beneficiaries across Pakistan. A dedicated complaint management cell has also been established with agents fluent in regional languages, ensuring that all beneficiaries receive timely and effective assistance.

Shamim Akhtar, a middle-aged widow from Matiari, approached a disbursement center for BISP with a mix of anxiety and hope. Her previous experience and countless stories of long waits had made her nervous. “I was worried at first, but everything was well organised when I arrived. This time, I didn’t have to wait long. I received my payment without any problems,” she shared.

Historically, women beneficiaries often have to stand in line under the open sun. Without basic facilities—such as waiting areas, benches, or even any kind of—BISP disbursements have proven tedious.

However, women have reported a significant improvement in the disbursements done by JazzCash. At a crowded disbursement center in Hyderabad, a 55-year-old resident, Fatima Bibi said, “I was worried as earlier we had to wait to stand in long queues for disbursements under the sun. But here, the process is smooth, the agents were very helpful, and there were no deductions.”

With fintech players holding deep inroads to semi-urban and even rural agent networks, they are positioned as ideal partners for community-uplifting programs such as BISP.

Kaneez Fatima from Rahim Yar Khan said, “I struggle with mobility issues, so I was worried about coming to the center. However, the staff was very cooperative and guided me through the process. They even taught me how to use an ATM, which I had never known before.”

JazzCash has provided free debit cards to people with disabilities who are unable to perform biometric verification for ATM withdrawals. She said JazzCash staff was incredibly helpful. They guided me through every step with patience, even showing me how to use an ATM for the first time in my life. It felt like a burden had been lifted.” For beneficiaries like Kaneez, the introduction of free JazzCash debit cards has been a game-changer, giving them the independence to withdraw funds at their convenience without relying on biometric verification.

