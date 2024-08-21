AGL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
AIRLINK 138.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.64%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.56%)
CNERGY 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.98%)
DCL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (13.56%)
DFML 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 78.17 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (2.18%)
FCCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.11%)
FFBL 43.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
FFL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.78%)
HUBC 146.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.31%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
KOSM 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (10.75%)
MLCF 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.28%)
NBP 51.49 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (8.4%)
OGDC 134.12 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.07%)
PAEL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.36%)
PIBTL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
PPL 113.05 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.84%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.51%)
PTC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (8.84%)
SEARL 57.68 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (3%)
TELE 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.15%)
TOMCL 41.64 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.6%)
TPLP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.88%)
TREET 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
TRG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (4.51%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.24%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,297 Increased By 111.3 (1.36%)
BR30 26,087 Increased By 377.7 (1.47%)
KSE100 78,407 Increased By 661.3 (0.85%)
KSE30 24,920 Increased By 136.8 (0.55%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz launches new interest-free housing scheme

  • Owners of 1-5 marlas of land in urban areas and 1-10 marlas in rural areas to receive interest-free loans of Rs1.5m
BR Web Desk Published 21 Aug, 2024 01:03pm

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched on Wednesday the provincial government’s Apna Chhat Apna Ghar (our roof, our house) housing scheme.

“There’s no place like home,” CM Maryam said.

“Those who have their own home, their own roof, they don’t understand what it is like to be homeless.”

The chief minister said that owners of 1-5 marlas of land in urban areas and 1-10 marlas in rural areas would receive interest-free loans of Rs1.5m from the Punjab government to build houses.

For the first three months, landowners will not pay any rupee, she added.

Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar Project: CM reviews construction of 100,000 houses

She outlined the structure of the loan, saying it would be paid back over a period of seven years.

“There is no need to pay for the first three months. Those who take the loans will have to pay a maximum monthly instalment of Rs14,000.”

“I have kept the instalments at Rs14,000 because people need to establish a monthly budget, pay children’s fees and utility bills and buy food and medicine,” the CM said.

She further said that interested parties can fill out an online application on the PITB online portal.

“For the less IT-savvy, we have given a number: 080009100.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif housing scheme Apna Chhat Apna Ghar

Comments

200 characters
Arshad ali Aug 21, 2024 01:31pm
Apny ger k liye pasy chahea Faisalabad gali nbr 2 near shehbaz shareef park kachi Basti kafi mertba aply kiya punjab bank ma b gya par kam nai hua life ma kabi gareb gareeb he h C. M sahiba
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz launches new interest-free housing scheme

70pc serviced population in Pakistan does not pay power bills: ADB

Gas tariff to stay unchanged for 3 months: Musadik

Intra-day update: rupee slips against US dollar

At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims killed, several injured after bus overturns in Iran’s Yazd

Oil slips on higher US crude stocks, easing Middle East tensions

Price deregulation: Pakistan’s pharma sector sales hit $3.3bn in FY24, 22% higher year-on-year

Trump to hold first outdoor rally since assassination attempt

Allied Bank’s profit jumps 25% in 2QCY24

Privatisation of Discos: key decisions made

Read more stories