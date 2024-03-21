AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar Project: CM reviews construction of 100,000 houses

Recorder Report Published 21 Mar, 2024 05:22am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while chairing a review meeting on the construction of 100,000 houses for the low-income people, directed to urgently complete the site selection process in 6 major cities of Punjab for the purpose. These cities include Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sargodha and Rawalpindi.

â€œHome is the basic need of every family, â€˜Apni Chhat, Apna Gharâ€™ project will fulfill this very basic need,â€ said the CM, adding: This project would be a landmark success, where people would get all the facilities to live happily.â€

The Chief Minister was briefed that the Board of Revenue has identified 117 sites across Punjab, which will be inspected and finalized immediately.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Provincial Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Chief Secretary, SMBR, Chairman P&D, Secretaries Housing, Finance, Commissioner Lahore, DG LDA, DG PHATA, Project Director Punjab Affordable Housing Programme and other senior officers concerned attended the meeting.

Apna Ghar Project

