AGL 37.88 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.3%)
AIRLINK 134.00 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.72%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DCL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.72%)
DFML 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.48%)
DGKC 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.24%)
FCCL 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.15%)
FFBL 49.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.97%)
HUBC 123.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-2.91%)
HUMNL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.16%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
KOSM 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 59.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.77%)
OGDC 146.86 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.76%)
PAEL 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.89%)
PIBTL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
PPL 108.77 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.43%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
PTC 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
SEARL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.5%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TOMCL 33.84 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-10.83%)
TPLP 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TREET 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
TRG 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.54%)
UNITY 25.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,607 Increased By 7.6 (0.09%)
BR30 26,036 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.43%)
KSE100 81,947 Increased By 142.4 (0.17%)
KSE30 26,060 Increased By 48.8 (0.19%)
Oct 02, 2024
Major Gulf markets retreat on heightened regional tensions

Reuters Published 02 Oct, 2024 01:32pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf declined in early trade on Wednesday after Iran’s ballistic missile strike on Israel raised fears of a wider regional conflict.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index slid 1.1%, dragged down by 0.8% fall in aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group and 0.6% decrease in Al Rajhi Bank. Elsewhere, oil company Saudi Aramco eased 0.2%.

Iran said on Wednesday its missile attack on Israel, its biggest military assault on the country, was over, barring further provocation, while Israel and the United States promised to hit back as fears of a wider war intensified.

Israel will launch a “significant retaliation” within days that could target oil production facilities inside Iran and other strategic sites, US news website Axios reported on Wednesday citing Israeli officials.

Dubai’s main share index fell as much as 1.1%, as most of the constituents on the index were in negative territory including blue-chip developer Emaar Properties, which retreated 1.4%.

Among other fallers, budget airliner Air Arabia was down 0.7%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index lost 0.6%.

Most Gulf markets end lower on rising tensions in the region

The Qatari index fell 0.4%, with the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank down 0.4%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - jumped by over a dollar due to rising concerns Middle East tensions could escalate, potentially disrupting crude output from the region.

