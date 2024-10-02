Formation of ‘constitutional court’: Bilawal steps up drive

QUETTA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto has said that everyone would have to accept the constitutional federal court in which provinces have equal representation.

Addressing members of Balochistan High Court Bar Association in Quetta on Tuesday, Bilawal Bhutto said “How can you say that you will not accept the constitutional court? The Constitution must be obeyed.”

“Don’t call yourselves lawyers and politicians if you don’t obey the constitution,” Bilawal said adding “When General Musharraf was in power then nobody remembers the constitution.”

Will not rest until constitutional court formed: Bilawal

Throwing light on PPP’s support for the constitutional package, Bilawal said so far his party had agreed to the government’s proposal for the formation of a constitutional federal court.

He said his party had no problem if anyone of the top two judges of the country chaired the constitutional court. “After the struggle of 30 years, we have decided to form a constitutional court,” he said, adding his struggle for the constitutional amendment was not for the current Chief Justice, Qazi Faez Isa. “Your agenda could be a person-specific, not mine,” he remarked.

Expressing a profound respect for Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Bilawal asked if he would accept the constitutional court, if the constitution said so.

Bilawal said the state has become more like a father than a mother while severely criticizing the mindset of individuals like Iftikhar Chaudhry for damaging the judiciary. He added that the judiciary has continuously launched attacks on the parliament.

He alleged a secret meeting between former Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry, then-Army Chief General Kayani, and then-ISI Chief General Pasha, discussed the implications of the Charter of Democracy and the restoration of the 1973 Constitution on the state’s control over democracy.

The PPP chairman denied any involvement in the legal battles going on in Islamabad, elaborating that Article 63-A was introduced to prevent floor-crossing and that every member of Parliament has the right to vote according to their conscience.

The former foreign minister asserted that they would not allow any tampering with the country. He expressed his high regard for Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

Bilawal further lamented the killing of lawyers in Balochistan, highlighting their knowledge of the province’s history and voice. He expressed sorrow over the loss suffered following the incident.

He emphasized the unique bond between the lawyers and the PPP, a connection that no politician or institution could claim. He recounted visiting Balochistan after a terrorist attack, meeting with senior lawyers who now champion lawyers’ causes, but who at the time mocked his concerns. He underscored his connection to the people, emphasizing that he wasn’t from Lahore or Islamabad.

