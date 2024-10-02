AGL 37.03 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
2024-10-02

IAP elects its new Executive Committee for 2024-26

Published 02 Oct, 2024

KARACHI: The Insurance Association of Pakistan (IAP) has elected its new Executive Committee for the year 2024-26 who will assume their office from 1st October 2024, with Shoaib Javed Hussain as Chairman, Muhammad Hisham as Senior Vice Chairman and Syed Ather Abbas as Vice Chairman.

The full composition of newly elected members of the Executive Committee for the year 2024-26 is as follows:

=====================================================================
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
=====================================================================
1. Shoaib Javed Hussain, Chairman     State Life Insurance Corp. Pak.
2. Muhammad Hisham, Senior                 IGI General Insurance Ltd.
Vice Chairman
3. Syed Ather Abbas, Vice Chairman           Habib Insurance Co. Ltd.
4. Javed Ahmed                        Jubilee Life Insurance Co. Ltd.
5. Jehanzeb Zafar                       Askari Life Assurance Co. Ltd
6. Manzar Mushtaq                     Adamjee Life Assurance Co. Ltd.
7. Mohammed Ali Ahmed                      EFU Life Assurance Limited
8. Nadeem Ahmed                            Adamjee Insurance Co. Ltd.
9. Syed Nayyar Hussain Zaidi                   Salaam Takaful Limited
10. Umer Haroon                          East West Insurance Co. Ltd.
11. Waqas Ahmad                      Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Ltd.-PR
=====================================================================

IAP new Executive Committee

