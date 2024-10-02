IAP elects its new Executive Committee for 2024-26

KARACHI: The Insurance Association of Pakistan (IAP) has elected its new Executive Committee for the year 2024-26 who will assume their office from 1st October 2024, with Shoaib Javed Hussain as Chairman, Muhammad Hisham as Senior Vice Chairman and Syed Ather Abbas as Vice Chairman.

The full composition of newly elected members of the Executive Committee for the year 2024-26 is as follows:

===================================================================== EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE ===================================================================== 1. Shoaib Javed Hussain, Chairman State Life Insurance Corp. Pak. 2. Muhammad Hisham, Senior IGI General Insurance Ltd. Vice Chairman 3. Syed Ather Abbas, Vice Chairman Habib Insurance Co. Ltd. 4. Javed Ahmed Jubilee Life Insurance Co. Ltd. 5. Jehanzeb Zafar Askari Life Assurance Co. Ltd 6. Manzar Mushtaq Adamjee Life Assurance Co. Ltd. 7. Mohammed Ali Ahmed EFU Life Assurance Limited 8. Nadeem Ahmed Adamjee Insurance Co. Ltd. 9. Syed Nayyar Hussain Zaidi Salaam Takaful Limited 10. Umer Haroon East West Insurance Co. Ltd. 11. Waqas Ahmad Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Ltd.-PR =====================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024