AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,541 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,684 Decreased By -151.8 (-0.59%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Sep 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-28

Petrol price likely to remain unchanged

Wasim Iqbal Published September 28, 2024 Updated September 28, 2024 08:48am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is considering maintaining the current price of petrol while implementing a slight decrease in the ex-depot price of high-speed diesel (HSD) starting from October 1, 2024.

Given the prevailing rates of petroleum levy (PL) and general sales tax (GST) on petroleum products, the government anticipates that the price of petrol will likely remain unchanged.

However, there is a possibility that the prices of HSD, kerosene oil, and light diesel oil (LDO) could decrease during the first half of October 2024.

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs10, HSD’s by Rs13.06 per litre

The premium for petrol remains at $8.768 per barrel, while the HSD premium stands at $ 5 per barrel. There have been minimal changes in the exchange rate adjustment.

According to estimates, the petrol price will likely stay at its current level of Rs 249.10 per litre. HSD prices might decrease by Rs 2.11, going from Rs 249.69 per litre to Rs 247.58 per litre. Kerosene oil prices could also drop by Rs 3.23 per litre, from Rs 158.47 to Rs 155.24 per litre.

Similarly, LDO prices may decrease from Rs 141.93 per litre to Rs 141.04 per litre. These estimates are subject to fluctuations in the global oil market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

petrol Federal Government petrol price GST HSD petroleum levy HSD price general sales tax

Comments

200 characters

Petrol price likely to remain unchanged

ECC approves Rs1bn more for SCO Summit next month

PM invites American banks to invest in Pakistan

PM for sovereign state of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders

FBR reconstitutes SSTR committee

Q1: Rs170bn revenue shortfall glares at FBR

FED on allotment or transfer of commercial properties challenged

PowerChina keen to convert imported coal plants to local coal ones

Economic recovery: COAS praises role of China, Saudi Arabia and UAE

NA panel approves amendment: Money Bill will be referred to finance panel before its passage

Read more stories