Yousaf quits selection body

Muhammad Saleem Published 30 Sep, 2024 07:06am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Sunday announced that Mohammad Yousuf has voluntarily stepped down from his role as a member of the national selection committee to focus on other key responsibilities within the cricket board.

“The PCB expresses its sincere gratitude to Mohammad Yousuf for his invaluable contributions during his tenure as a selection committee member. Yousuf will continue to play a pivotal role at the PCB, sharing his extensive knowledge and experience as the batting coach at the High Performance Centre,” a PCB spokesman said.

Yousuf was the head coach of the Pakistan Under-19 side that finished third in the ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 in South Africa. In his resignation, Mohammad Yousaf stated that due to some personal reasons he decided to resign from the post of member Pakistan Cricket Board Selection Committee. He further said that serving the Pakistan Cricket Board is an honor for him as well as his contribution to the success of Pakistan cricket.

It may be added that England cricket team is due here for a Test series. Pakistan face England in a three Tests starting on October 7 in Multan after being stunned by Bangladesh 2-0 at home this month.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

