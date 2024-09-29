Denmark unlocks $194 mn to arm Ukraine

COPENHAGEN: Denmark on Sunday said it was unlocking 1.3 billion kroner ($194 million) to help Ukraine bolster its under-pressure arsenal against Russia’s invasion.

The weapons and equipment will be produced in Ukraine but financed by Denmark and frozen Russian assets, the Danish defence ministry said in a statement.

The Scandinavian country, a steadfast backer of Ukraine since the war broke out in 2022, also announced the creation of a joint defence hub in Kyiv designed to help develop of new partnerships.

US approves sending F-16s to Ukraine from Denmark and Netherlands

“Wars are not only won on the battlefield, but also in industry,” Trade and Industry Minister Morten Bodskov said in a statement.

In February, Denmark sealed a 10-year security agreement with Ukraine, following similar deals by Germany, Britain and France.