Gandapur blamed for using KP govt resources to ‘attack’ Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Gandapur is using KPK’s resources to attack Punjab.

“Had he not been allowed to enter Punjab, he wouldn’t have even been be able to cross the Attock Bridge. Pervez Khattak also tried to come to Islamabad, but he couldn’t even get to see the Attock Bridge, she said, adding: “The terrorist group of PTI has taught the youngsters to make petrol bombs.”

She alleged that the PTI intends to sabotage the Shanghai Cooperation Organization conference by creating unrest. Talking to media on Saturday, Azma remarked that the ‘Jalsas’ of the “Tanga Party” are filled with conspiracies against the country, abuse, and riots. “We will not allow any derogatory remarks against Pakistan and its institutions during protests.

They repeatedly claim to be peaceful, but everyone has seen their peace. The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who is the mastermind of every riot, is asleep while attacks on police personnel occur in his province. In Kurram, the situation is so dire that tribal conflicts have claimed five lives, totalling forty-six fatalities so far,” she said. The Information Minister asked how a Chief Minister could arrive in another province armed with an AK-47. Does any political party come to hold rallies with weapons? The Chief Minister of Punjab generously allowed the disruptive group to hold a rally.

In response to a question, she said if these people pick up guns, they will be treated like terrorists. PTI members should cut Imran Khan’s birthday cake outside Adiala Jail instead at Minar-e-Pakistan, she said.

