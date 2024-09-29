AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,541 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,684 Decreased By -151.8 (-0.59%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Sep 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-29

Gandapur blamed for using KP govt resources to ‘attack’ Punjab

Recorder Report Published 29 Sep, 2024 02:46am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Gandapur is using KPK’s resources to attack Punjab.

“Had he not been allowed to enter Punjab, he wouldn’t have even been be able to cross the Attock Bridge. Pervez Khattak also tried to come to Islamabad, but he couldn’t even get to see the Attock Bridge, she said, adding: “The terrorist group of PTI has taught the youngsters to make petrol bombs.”

She alleged that the PTI intends to sabotage the Shanghai Cooperation Organization conference by creating unrest. Talking to media on Saturday, Azma remarked that the ‘Jalsas’ of the “Tanga Party” are filled with conspiracies against the country, abuse, and riots. “We will not allow any derogatory remarks against Pakistan and its institutions during protests.

They repeatedly claim to be peaceful, but everyone has seen their peace. The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who is the mastermind of every riot, is asleep while attacks on police personnel occur in his province. In Kurram, the situation is so dire that tribal conflicts have claimed five lives, totalling forty-six fatalities so far,” she said. The Information Minister asked how a Chief Minister could arrive in another province armed with an AK-47. Does any political party come to hold rallies with weapons? The Chief Minister of Punjab generously allowed the disruptive group to hold a rally.

In response to a question, she said if these people pick up guns, they will be treated like terrorists. PTI members should cut Imran Khan’s birthday cake outside Adiala Jail instead at Minar-e-Pakistan, she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KPK KP govt Shanghai Cooperation Organization Azma Bokhari Gandapur Attock Bridge

Comments

200 characters

Gandapur blamed for using KP govt resources to ‘attack’ Punjab

COAS urges traders to work alongside SIFC

Correcting data constraints linked to improved policy direction

UNGA session: Indian terrorism, HRs record exposed

FBR makeover: Five working groups notified

Govt removes rice MEP cap to support exporters

PTI workers demand govt release IK

Low gas offtake by Genco-II: PPL seeks PD probe into reasons

IMF, ADB offer climate funding support: SBP governor

PM attends reception hosted by Biden

FBR-IRIS not working to receive returns

Read more stories