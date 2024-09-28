Testing the waters?: Xiaomi electric cars seen at Karachi port

Xiaomi electric cars – SU7 Max – have been spotted at Karachi port amid reports that Air Link, which manufacturers Xiaomi cell phones in Pakistan, will be launching electric cars in the Pakistani market in partnership with the Chinese giant.

Air Link did not respond to a request by Business Recorder to confirm the development.

It was also not clear how many units were imported, and whether this was a precursor to a wider plan to assemble the vehicle in Pakistan.

Back in China, where the sector has grown rapidly, Xiaomi launched its first electric vehicle in Beijing in March this year.

Xiaomi is known for its affordable smartphones and home appliances, and its CEO Lei Jun, according to an AFP report in March, said that he is putting his “reputation on the line” with the SU7 EV, challenging Chinese car giant BYD and Elon Musk’s Tesla.

The AFP report, quoting Lei, had also added that a basic SU7 model will cost 215,900 yuan (US$30,917 or around PKR8.55 million).

After electric two- and three-wheelers, Pakistan is now seeing the influx of electric cars.

Master Motors introduced its high-end Changan’s Deepal EVs while DFML began assembling relatively affordable EVs – Honri 2.0 and 3.0. Chinese automotive giant BYD has also made its official entry into the Pakistani market.

Air Link Communication CEO Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha in April highlighted the company’s vision for technology transfer and its role in positioning Pakistan as a global technological hub in a meeting with Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, at the company’s smartphone manufacturing facility.

He was quoted as saying that his company aspires to expand into EVs and advance the landscape of Internet of Things (IoT) products in Pakistan.

“We envision a future where our technological innovations not only meet domestic demand but also drive significant foreign exchange through exports,” he was quoted as saying in a report.

Recently, GNEXT Technologies, Apple’s authorised distributor for Pakistan, tapped Air Link Communication Limited as its premium partner in the country.

Similarly, Air Link Communication has also partnered with Xiaomi to produce smart TVs at its manufacturing facility in Lahore.