AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,541 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,684 Decreased By -151.8 (-0.59%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Sep 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance AIRLINK (Air Link Communication Limited) 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.85%

Testing the waters?: Xiaomi electric cars seen at Karachi port

Bilal Hussain Published September 28, 2024 Updated September 28, 2024 05:58pm

Xiaomi electric cars – SU7 Max – have been spotted at Karachi port amid reports that Air Link, which manufacturers Xiaomi cell phones in Pakistan, will be launching electric cars in the Pakistani market in partnership with the Chinese giant.

Air Link did not respond to a request by Business Recorder to confirm the development.

It was also not clear how many units were imported, and whether this was a precursor to a wider plan to assemble the vehicle in Pakistan.

Back in China, where the sector has grown rapidly, Xiaomi launched its first electric vehicle in Beijing in March this year.

Xiaomi is known for its affordable smartphones and home appliances, and its CEO Lei Jun, according to an AFP report in March, said that he is putting his “reputation on the line” with the SU7 EV, challenging Chinese car giant BYD and Elon Musk’s Tesla.

The AFP report, quoting Lei, had also added that a basic SU7 model will cost 215,900 yuan (US$30,917 or around PKR8.55 million).

After electric two- and three-wheelers, Pakistan is now seeing the influx of electric cars.

Master Motors introduced its high-end Changan’s Deepal EVs while DFML began assembling relatively affordable EVs – Honri 2.0 and 3.0. Chinese automotive giant BYD has also made its official entry into the Pakistani market.

Air Link Communication CEO Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha in April highlighted the company’s vision for technology transfer and its role in positioning Pakistan as a global technological hub in a meeting with Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, at the company’s smartphone manufacturing facility.

He was quoted as saying that his company aspires to expand into EVs and advance the landscape of Internet of Things (IoT) products in Pakistan.

“We envision a future where our technological innovations not only meet domestic demand but also drive significant foreign exchange through exports,” he was quoted as saying in a report.

Recently, GNEXT Technologies, Apple’s authorised distributor for Pakistan, tapped Air Link Communication Limited as its premium partner in the country.

Similarly, Air Link Communication has also partnered with Xiaomi to produce smart TVs at its manufacturing facility in Lahore.

Electric vehicle Xiaomi electric vehicles EV Airlink Air Link Pakistan electric vehicle

Comments

200 characters

Testing the waters?: Xiaomi electric cars seen at Karachi port

IMF urges Pakistan to ‘move away’ from state-led growth model, calls for structural reforms

Pakistan’s economy to grow at 3.2%, face 9.2% inflation, projects IMF

Hezbollah confirms Nasrallah is killed after Israeli strike

Six killed, eight passengers injured in North Waziristan helicopter crash

Entry points to Rawalpindi blocked, heavy police deployed amid PTI protest

PIA says its flights from Islamabad, Rawalpindi fully operational

Users in Karachi face disruption in WhatsApp services

Iran’s Supreme Leader moved to secure location under heightened security, sources say

3 policemen injured in Bajaur blast

Read more stories