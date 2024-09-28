AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,541 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,684 Decreased By -151.8 (-0.59%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Sep 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s economy to grow at 3.2%, face 9.2% inflation, projects IMF

Ali Ahmed Published 28 Sep, 2024 05:27pm

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected Pakistan’s GDP growth at 3.2% during FY25, compared to 2.4% recorded in the last fiscal year.

The projection is higher than the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) projection, which expected GDP to grow by a moderate 2.8% in the ongoing fiscal year.

IMF in its report noted that inflation in Pakistan has receded significantly amid appropriately tight fiscal and monetary policy and a contained current account and calm foreign currency market have allowed the rebuilding of reserve buffers.

The IMF expects the inflation rate in Pakistan to decelerate to 9.2% in FY25, a significant decrease as compared to 23.4% in FY24. Moreover, Pakistan’s current account deficit is expected to remain moderate but rise to 0.9% of GDP in FY25, as compared to 0.2% in FY24.

The country’s unemployment rate is also projected to decrease from 8% to 7.5% by June 2025.

Despite progress, Pakistan’s vulnerabilities, structural challenges remain formidable: IMF

The Washington-based lender expects Pakistan’s forex reserve position to improve considerably and projected to hit $12.757 billion by June 2025, as compared to $9.38 billion in FY24.

The projections come after the IMF Executive Board approved the 37-month, $7-billion Extended Fund Facility for Pakistan on Wednesday.

Following the approval, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Friday received the first tranche of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) 760 million, equivalent to $1.03 billion, from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

These inflows will be reflected in SBP data on reserves to be released on Thursday, October 3, 2024, it added.

The Pakistani authorities and the IMF team reached a staff-level agreement on the EFF in the amount equivalent to SDR 5,320 million (or about USD 7 billion) on July 12.

Pakistan Economy Pakistan’s Economy IMF board Pakistan GDP IMF Pakistan Pakistan forex reserves IMF priorities

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s economy to grow at 3.2%, face 9.2% inflation, projects IMF

IMF urges Pakistan to ‘move away’ from state-led growth model, calls for structural reforms

Hezbollah confirms Nasrallah is killed after Israeli strike

Six killed, eight passengers injured in North Waziristan helicopter crash

Testing the waters?: Xiaomi electric cars seen at Karachi port

Entry points to Rawalpindi blocked, heavy police deployed amid PTI protest

PIA says its flights from Islamabad, Rawalpindi fully operational

Users in Karachi face disruption in WhatsApp services

Iran’s Supreme Leader moved to secure location under heightened security, sources say

3 policemen injured in Bajaur blast

Read more stories