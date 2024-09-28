AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
Economic recovery: COAS praises role of China, Saudi Arabia and UAE

Nuzhat Nazar Published September 28, 2024 Updated September 28, 2024 08:48am

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, on Friday, inaugurated the Innovista Indus IT Park in Karachi, a major project aimed at empowering Pakistan’s youth through collaboration between academia and industry in information technology, with a focus on artificial intelligence.

According to the military’s media wing, General Munir inaugurated the Innovista Indus IT Park.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, alongside notable members of the civil community.

COAS explains to businesspeople SIFC potential

Chief Minister Shah underscored the vital role of the IT sector in harnessing the potential of Pakistan’s youth and driving economic growth.

General Munir emphasised that such initiatives would foster the growth of Pakistan’s IT industry, which is already advancing at a significant pace.

The COAS also engaged with Karachi’s business community, lauding their contributions to the nation’s economic progress.

Business leaders expressed their support for the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which they credited with creating a favourable environment for economic expansion.

General Munir praised the collaborative efforts of the federal and provincial governments in supporting economic initiatives and commended the positive role played by friendly nations such as China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE in Pakistan’s economic recovery.

In his remarks, General Munir highlighted Pakistan’s vast potential across multiple sectors and called for collective confidence in the country’s bright future, asserting that Pakistan is destined to secure its rightful place on the global stage.

He also visited the Karachi Corps where he was briefed on the operational preparedness and ongoing training initiatives of the Pakistan Army. The COAS was welcomed by the Corps Commander Karachi upon his arrival.

