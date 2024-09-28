AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
KPT celebrates World Maritime Day

Published 28 Sep, 2024

KARACHI: Sequence to World Maritime Day Celebrations, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) held a seminar on 27th September 2024 at KPT Staff College.

Distinguished speakers from the maritime sector were invited to share their insights. Among the speakers was Capt. Rashid Anwar, Principal of the Maritime Training Institute (MTI), who highlighted the critical importance of safe navigation in harbor waters.

His presentation focused on key management strategies, including the role of the Harbor Master, Vessel Traffic Management Systems, and the importance of regular dredging and adherence to safety protocols. He concluded his talk by emphasizing the need for effective safety drills and emergency procedures. The second session addressed the theme of World Maritime Day and was led by Rashid Yahya Usmani, a visiting lecturer at the Pakistan Marine Academy (PMA). His talk centered on the protection of the marine environment in the context of climate change.

