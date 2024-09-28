SC’s verdict on reserved seats: LHC allows time to govt, ECP on implementation plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday allowed time to the federal government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on a petition seeking implementation of the Supreme Court’s verdict on reserved seats till October 04.

The court directed a law officer to ensure submission of the replies on behalf of the government and the commission by the next hearing.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel pleaded that the Supreme Court's ruling on reserved seats was not being implemented by the government and the ECP.

He said the Supreme Court verdict is binding in terms of Article 189 of the Constitution, and the respondents cannot avoid its implementation.

He stated that under Article 187 (2) of the Constitution, the high court has the jurisdiction to implement the decision or to enforce it.

