Condition of school buildings: Punjab CM orders survey

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to seal schools built in dilapidated and precarious buildings.

During meeting with the members of the Provincial Assembly, CM directed them to check cleanliness of schools. She said, “I am committed to solving all public problems. I am sure, after a few years, the grievances will not persist. I am not stingy in praising on good work. It is a fact we have to be tough to improve things.”

The CM noted “Every coming day is getting better. Police should create a sense of relief in the public, and a sense of fear in the criminals.”

She added, “Strict and decisive action should be taken against the criminals. The trend of crimes against property should be controlled.”

She directed the relevant authorities to ensure construction, repair and maintenance of main roads of Muzaffargarh on the suggestions of visiting members of the assembly. She expressed her indignation over encroachments and poor cleanliness in the central areas of Muzaffargarh.

She directed to immediately start a campaign to end encroachments. She said, “Decisive action should be taken against corrupt elements in the revenue department.” She expressed anger over public complaints about land record centres.

The CM in her message on World Tourism Day said, “Tourism ignites natural abilities of a person and helps him think about himself and the universe around. Allah (SWT) has blessed our beloved homeland with immense tourism potential. All possible resources will be utilized for the promotion of tourism.”

The CM said, “The regions of Punjab rich in natural beauty are second to none. The historical, cultural and natural heritage of Punjab is a rich source of attraction for tourists from all over the world.” She underscored, “Sustainable measures are being taken for the promotion of religious tourism in Punjab. We are determined to show positive image of Pakistan at international level through tourism. Murree Development Plan will upgrade the infrastructure of Murree in modern style. Preliminary work has also started on the project of running a glass train from Rawalpindi to Murree.”

