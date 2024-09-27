‘Systematic slaughter’: PM Shehbaz expresses Pakistan’s anguish over Gaza plight at UNGA

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said Israel was committing a “systematic slaughter” in Gaza as he addressed the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, remarks that came a few minutes before Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was due to address the session.

“Our heart bleeds as we witness the tragedy unfolding in the holy land. A tragedy that shakes the very consciousness of humanity and the foundation of this institution,” the Pakistan prime minister said.

“Can we as human beings remain silent while children lie buried under the rubble of their shattered homes?” PM Shehbaz asked. “Can we turn a blind eye to the mothers cradling the lifeless bodies of their children?

“This is not just a conflict. This is a systematic slaughter of innocent people of Palestine,” the prime minister emphasised.

Shehbaz termed the year-long Israeli aggression in Gaza which has led to the killing of more than 40,000 Palestinians “an assault on the very essence of human life and dignity”.

“The blood of Gaza children stains not just the hands of the oppressors but also those who are complicit in prolonging this cruel conflict,” he said.

“It is not enough to condemn, we must act now and demand an immediate end to this bloodshed,” PM Shehbaz urged.

He called for a durable peace for Palestinians through a two-state solution.

“The failure to implement UN resolutions has emboldened Israel and threatens to drag the entire Middle East into a war whose consequences could be very grave and beyond imagination,” PM Shehbaz said.

‘India has resiled from its commitments’

In his address, PM Shehbaz said India had resiled from its commitments to implement the Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

“These resolutions mandate a plebiscite to enable the people of Kashmir to exercise their fundamental right to self-determination,” he said. “Since August 5, 2019, India has initiated unilateral illegal steps to impose what its leaders ominously call a final solution for Jammu and Kashmir.”

Day in and day out, 900,000 Indian troops terrorise the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir with draconian measures, including prolonged curfews, extrajudicial killings, and the abductions of young Kashmiris, the prime minister added.

“At the same time, in a classic settler-colonial project, India is seizing Kashmiri land and properties and settling outsiders into occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their nefarious design to transform the Muslim majority into a minority.

“This hackney tactic is employed by all occupying powers, but it has always failed and it shall fail in Kashmir too by the grace of God.

“The Kashmiri people are resolute in the rejection of the false Indian identity. New Delhi seeks to impose upon them very very severe conditions and atrocities are being committed every hour,” the premier said.

“India’s policy of brutal coercion and oppression in occupied Kashmir has ensured that Burhan Wani’s legacy continues to inspire the struggle and sacrifices of millions of Kashmiris, inspired by the legitimacy of their epic struggle, they remain defiant.”

The prime minister said even more worryingly India was engaged in a massive expansion of its military capabilities, which were essentially deployed against Pakistan.

India’s war doctrines envisage a surprise attack and a limited war under the nuclear overhang, according to Shehbaz.

“Thoughtlessly India has spurned Pakistan’s proposals for a mutual strategic restraint regime. Its leadership has often threatened to cross the Line of Control and take over Azad Kashmir.

“Let me state in no uncertain terms that Pakistan will respond decisively against any Indian aggression,” he maintained.

To secure durable peace, Shehbaz said, India must reverse the “unilateral and illegal measures” taken on August 5, 2019, and enter into a dialogue for a peaceful resolution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

“Remember, illegal occupation creates a fresh hell every day in the killing fields of Palestine and in the pristine valleys of occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” Shehbaz said.

The PM reached New York on Tuesday evening to attend the inaugural session.

In his address, he highlighted Pakistan’s perspective on a range of international and regional issues of concern, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and Palestine issue.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to multilateralism and support for the role of the United Nations in fostering global peace, security and prosperity, as per the Foreign Office.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the session, PM Shehbaz met British Counterpart Keir Starmer, founder and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) Bill Gates, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Bangladesh Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, and Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

The PM also held discussions with key international financial leaders including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) to advance Pakistan’s economic reform agenda.

As per an official statement, PM Shehbaz met with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, on the sidelines of the UNGA.

“Appreciating the collaboration with IMF for successful Staff Level Agreement (SLA) for a 37-month, $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan, the Prime Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to implementing structural reforms and promoting private sector development,” read the statement.

During the meeting with the IMF chief, PM Shehbaz expressed appreciation for the global lender’s technical assistance and capacity-building programs, which have helped to strengthen the country’s institutions and improve its economic management.

Meanwhile, the IMF Managing Director expressed the Fund’s support for Pakistan’s efforts and “emphasized the importance of maintaining macroeconomic stability and promoting inclusive and sustainable growth”.

The prime minister also met with Ajaypal Singh Banga, President of the World Bank.

In his meeting, the Prime Minister appreciated the World Bank’s continuous support to the Government of Pakistan in introducing critical economic reforms and addressing Pakistan’s economic challenges, including poverty reduction and infrastructure development.