UNGA declares March 15 as Int’l Day to combat Islamophobia

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday adopted by consensus a resolution introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that proclaims March 15 as International Day to combat Islamophobia.

The resolution was sponsored by 57 members of the OIC, and eight other countries, including China and Russia.

Several member states hailed the document, but the representatives of India, France and the European Union expressed reservations, saying that while religious intolerance was prevalent all over the world, the resolution singled out only Islam and excluded others.

Indian Ambassador TS Trimurti complained that the resolution did not cover anti-Hindu phobia, among other religions.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the Muslim ummah on the development.