Contract signed to sell JF-17 fighter jets to Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has signed a contract with Azerbaijan for the sale of JF-17 Block-III fighter aircraft. In a significant step toward enhancing bilateral defence cooperation, the agreement has been signed aiming to bolster Azerbaijan’s airpower capabilities, marking a milestone in Pakistan’s growing defence exports.

The contract follows the recent visit of Azerbaijan’s President IlhamAliyev, to Pakistan.

During his stay, President Aliyev was briefed on the advanced combat capabilities and versatile deployment options of the JF-17 Block-III, a 4.5-generation multi-role fighter jet equipped with AESA radar and long-range beyond visual range (BVR) missiles.

Impressed by the aircraft’s performance, Azerbaijan’s government requested a deployment of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) assets to Baku.

In response, Pakistan deployed a PAF contingent to Azerbaijan for the ADEX-2024 defence exhibition, showcasing the JF-17 Thunder Block-III. As part of the demonstration, the fighter jet executed a long-range deployment, including air-to-air refuelling from a PAF Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft, further highlighting its operational reach and capabilities.

President Aliyev personally visited the JF-17 Thunder’s static display at ADEX-2024 and witnessed a breathtaking aerial performance. The display emphasised the aircraft’s agility and advanced maneuverability, along with the exceptional professionalism of PAF pilots.

The JF-17 Block-III’s capabilities provide Azerbaijan with a robust, cost-effective solution for modern air combat missions, reinforcing its national security paradigm.

President Aliyev expressed his gratitude for Pakistan’s support, emphasizing that the deal would deepen the already strong military cooperation between the two nations. He noted that the sale of JF-17 aircraft, combined with Pakistan’s operational support, would help consolidate defence ties and further strengthen the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

