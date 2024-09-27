AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
AIRLINK 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.49%)
DFML 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-4.49%)
DGKC 74.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.85%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.08%)
FFBL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.61%)
FFL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-3.75%)
HUMNL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.91%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.73%)
KOSM 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.99%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.43%)
NBP 60.03 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.83%)
OGDC 143.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.74%)
PRL 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
TOMCL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.48%)
TPLP 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
TREET 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
TRG 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.44%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 8,562 Decreased By -106.7 (-1.23%)
BR30 25,836 Decreased By -429.4 (-1.63%)
KSE100 81,658 Decreased By -590 (-0.72%)
KSE30 25,875 Decreased By -246.3 (-0.94%)
Sep 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-27

Contract signed to sell JF-17 fighter jets to Azerbaijan

Nuzhat Nazar Published 27 Sep, 2024 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has signed a contract with Azerbaijan for the sale of JF-17 Block-III fighter aircraft. In a significant step toward enhancing bilateral defence cooperation, the agreement has been signed aiming to bolster Azerbaijan’s airpower capabilities, marking a milestone in Pakistan’s growing defence exports.

The contract follows the recent visit of Azerbaijan’s President IlhamAliyev, to Pakistan.

During his stay, President Aliyev was briefed on the advanced combat capabilities and versatile deployment options of the JF-17 Block-III, a 4.5-generation multi-role fighter jet equipped with AESA radar and long-range beyond visual range (BVR) missiles.

Impressed by the aircraft’s performance, Azerbaijan’s government requested a deployment of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) assets to Baku.

In response, Pakistan deployed a PAF contingent to Azerbaijan for the ADEX-2024 defence exhibition, showcasing the JF-17 Thunder Block-III. As part of the demonstration, the fighter jet executed a long-range deployment, including air-to-air refuelling from a PAF Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft, further highlighting its operational reach and capabilities.

President Aliyev personally visited the JF-17 Thunder’s static display at ADEX-2024 and witnessed a breathtaking aerial performance. The display emphasised the aircraft’s agility and advanced maneuverability, along with the exceptional professionalism of PAF pilots.

The JF-17 Block-III’s capabilities provide Azerbaijan with a robust, cost-effective solution for modern air combat missions, reinforcing its national security paradigm.

President Aliyev expressed his gratitude for Pakistan’s support, emphasizing that the deal would deepen the already strong military cooperation between the two nations. He noted that the sale of JF-17 aircraft, combined with Pakistan’s operational support, would help consolidate defence ties and further strengthen the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Azerbaijan fighter jets PAF defence cooperation Pakistan Azerbaijan ties JF 17 fighter jets Contract signed

Comments

200 characters

Contract signed to sell JF-17 fighter jets to Azerbaijan

Nepra approves Rs352bn revised investment plan for NTDC

Power tariff: Nepra projects massive increase

RLNG supplies: SNGPL’s SOS to PD over power sector underpayment

Govt securities: FD notifies new buyback programme

IMF refutes 11pc loan demand report

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug profit repatriation jumps 459pc YoY

Extension in filing of income tax returns predicted

Opening of forex accounts: SIFC working on simplifying mechanism

MPs for closure of refineries using Euro-2 standard

Jam urges KP govt to revisit levy of infrastructure cess

Read more stories