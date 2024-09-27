FBR chief pays surprise visit to LTO Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rashid Mahmood paid a surprise visit to Large Taxpayer Office (LTO) Islamabad here on Thursday.

It is learnt that the FBR Chairman inquired about the performance of the LTO officials and visited different departments/wings of the LTO office.

During the Chairman’s surprise visit, the attendance and working of the LTO officials was also checked.

The provisional tax collection of the LTO Islamabad during first quarter of 2024-25 was also reviewed during the visit of FBR Chairman.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024