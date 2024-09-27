AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
Eight khwarij gunned down in North Waziristan IBO

NNI Published 27 Sep, 2024 07:45am

RAWALPINDI: Security forces personnel have killed eight terrorists in a fierce gunbattle fought during an intelligence-based operation carried out in North Waziristan District.

According to an ISPR statement released on Thursday, the IBO was launched in Razmak area of North Waziristan after which weapons, explosive material and cartridges were also seized from the hideout of the Khwarjis.

The ISPR statement said on the night between 25/26 September 2024, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Razmak, North Waziristan District, on reported presence of Khwarij.

During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between Army troops and Khwarij, as a result of which, eight Khwarij were sent to hell.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain Khwarij, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, the ISPR statement said.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have lauded the security forces for their successful operation in Razmak area of North Waziristan.

In a statement, the President said the security forces killed eight Khwarij, while demonstrating their valour and courage.

The President vowed that operations will continue till the complete elimination of the scourge of terrorism. He said the entire nation stands with its security forces in the war against terrorism.

The President also resolved that lives and property of innocent citizens will be protected at any cost.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also paid glowing tribute to the security forces for their successful operation against terrorists in Razmak area of North Waziristan.

In a statement, he said the timely action by our valiant security forces killed eight Khawarij.

Shehbaz Sharif said protecting the lives and property of all citizens from terrorists is our top priority and our war against terrorists will continue till the complete elimination of terrorism from the country.

