Pakistan Print 2024-09-26

NADRA issues advisory on documents’ photocopies

NNI Published September 26, 2024 Updated September 26, 2024 09:27am

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued an advisory urging the public to avoid making unnecessary photocopies of essential documents.

According to a NADRA spokesperson, there is no need for necessary photocopies of National Identity Cards (NICs), Family Registration Certificates (FRCs), and other documents issued by NADRA.

“There is no need for citizens to bring photocopies of these documents, such as NICs, FRCs, and B-Forms, when visiting NADRA offices. Instead, citizens should bring the original document or simply the NADRA-issued number printed on the document.”

The advisory highlights that unnecessary photocopies of important documents can pose security risks, as they may be misused by unauthorized individuals. In case of any complaints, citizens are advised to file them at https://complaints.nadra.gov.pk.

