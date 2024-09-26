25 Sep National Newspaper Readership Day: Messages from Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani Chairman Senate

TEXT: On the occasion of National Newspaper Readership Day, I am pleased to extend warm felicitations to the All Pakistan Newspapers Society, journalists, media professionals and newspaper readers across Pakistan.

Today we celebrate the importance and vital role of authentic news and information in shaping a healthy, informed and knowledgeable society. We also celebrate the significance of newspapers and print media as a citadel and trusted source of credible news.

I strongly believe that inculcating the ethos and habit of reading newspapers among citizens, especially youth, transcendentally transforms nation’s socio-cultural fabric into a rich intellectual tapestry vital for sound moral and ethical growth of the nation.

Newspapers are more than just a source of daily news; they are a repository of knowledge, a mirror reflecting the diverse voices of our society, and a guardian against misinformation.

Newspapers stand out as beacons of authenticity and reliability in an age where proliferation of information can sometimes blur the lines between fact and fiction, truth and falsehood. In order to engage more meaningfully in civic discourse, and to make informed decisions that affect our lives and our country, we must cultivate among ourselves the habit of reading newspapers.

Let us appreciate and acknowledge the APNS for their endeavors in promoting newspaper readership in our shared and mutually-beneficial national pursuit to build an informed and enlightened society. By encouraging our citizens to embrace reading habits, we foster a culture of critical flunking and intellectual curiosity, essential for the progress of any nation.

As we commemorate National Newspapers Readership Day, let us renew our commitment to supporting and valuing this essential medium of information. Let us also encourage those around us, especially the younger generation, to appreciate the invaluable role that newspapers play in shaping a well-informed and thoughtful society.

Congratulations once again to the APNS and to all those who champion the cause of reading and knowledge dissemination. Together, let us continue to uphold the values of truth, integrity, and intellectual advancement.

Happy National Newspaper Readership Day!

