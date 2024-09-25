AGL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4%)
AIRLINK 129.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.39%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
DCL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.09%)
DFML 50.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.71%)
DGKC 75.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.01%)
FCCL 24.98 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.44%)
FFBL 47.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.63%)
FFL 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.52%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.88%)
KOSM 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (8.97%)
MLCF 33.31 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.19%)
NBP 58.38 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (5%)
OGDC 144.64 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (3.64%)
PAEL 25.92 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.27%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.74%)
PPL 108.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.57%)
PRL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.22%)
PTC 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.34%)
SEARL 58.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.86%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
TOMCL 41.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.84%)
TREET 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.27%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
UNITY 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.08%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 8,668 Increased By 76.1 (0.89%)
BR30 26,265 Increased By 368.9 (1.42%)
KSE100 82,248 Increased By 764.3 (0.94%)
KSE30 26,121 Increased By 218.9 (0.84%)
Sep 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Energy, financials power Sri Lanka shares to best day in over a year

  • CSE All Share index settled up 2.87% - its biggest one-day gain since July 4, 2023 - at 11,659.7.
Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2024 05:49pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher for the eighth straight session on Wednesday, posting their best day in more than a year, fuelled by gains in energy and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 2.87% - its biggest one-day gain since July 4, 2023 - at 11,659.7.

Sri Lanka’s sovereign dollar bonds gained around 2 cents on Wednesday, after newly elected President Anura Kumara Dissanayake dissolved parliament to clear the way for a snap general election in the debt-ridden country.

Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) and Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share index, climbing 33.3% each.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 150.9 million shares from 95.9 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 3.96 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($13.17 million) from 2.01 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 245.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 3.8 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index Sri Lankan stock CSE

Comments

200 characters

Energy, financials power Sri Lanka shares to best day in over a year

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

KSE-100 gains nearly 1% ahead of IMF board meeting

‘Employees part ways’: Siemens Pakistan announces ‘Rs556mn strategic transformation’

Mari Petroleum begins data centre initiative in Karachi

Indus Motor temporarily halts production citing material shortage

Oil dips as investors weigh whether new China stimulus will boost demand

Iran’s Khamenei says killing commanders cannot stop Hezbollah

At least 12 including cops injured in Quetta blast targeting police van

Another record high: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs275,500 per tola

Read more stories