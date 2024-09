GAZA STRIP: The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Sunday that at least 41,206 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas, now in its 12th month.

The toll includes 24 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 95,337 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.