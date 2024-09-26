Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Finally, $7bn EFF approved by IMF board

IMF-backed reform agenda to accelerate Pakistan’s economic growth in FY25: ADB

‘Employees part ways’: Siemens Pakistan announces ‘Rs556mn strategic transformation’

At least 12 including cops injured in Quetta blast targeting police van

Mari Petroleum begins data centre initiative in Karachi

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

No new taxation measures or mini-budget under study: FBR

July-August: $714.74m borrowed from multiple sources

