AGL 33.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.85%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.39%)
DCL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
DFML 49.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.99%)
DGKC 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.08%)
FFBL 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.38%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUBC 128.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.43%)
HUMNL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
KOSM 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
NBP 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.58%)
OGDC 144.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.11%)
PAEL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 109.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.97%)
PRL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.79%)
SEARL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TOMCL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TPLP 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.34%)
TREET 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TRG 56.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.26%)
UNITY 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,702 Increased By 34.3 (0.4%)
BR30 26,375 Increased By 109.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 82,669 Increased By 421.2 (0.51%)
KSE30 26,207 Increased By 85.5 (0.33%)
Sep 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 25, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 26 Sep, 2024 08:44am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Finally, $7bn EFF approved by IMF board

Read here for details.

  • IMF-backed reform agenda to accelerate Pakistan’s economic growth in FY25: ADB

Read here for details.

  • ‘Employees part ways’: Siemens Pakistan announces ‘Rs556mn strategic transformation’

Read here for details.

  • At least 12 including cops injured in Quetta blast targeting police van

Read here for details.

  • Mari Petroleum begins data centre initiative in Karachi

Read here for details.

  • OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Read here for details.

  • No new taxation measures or mini-budget under study: FBR

Read here for details.

  • July-August: $714.74m borrowed from multiple sources

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

No new taxation measures or mini-budget under study: FBR

Cabinet bodies asked to strictly comply with directives

SBP working on Sukuk alternate structure: governor

July-August: $714.74m borrowed from multiple sources

CRA on the cards to ensure transparency in imported coal pricing

Wapda, NTDC lock horns over ‘SCADA Towers-III’ issue

Appointment of Justice Mansoor as CJP: No official notification issued: ministry

Higher returns thru Islamic banking perturb Senate panel?

Zardari, Nawaz: AC reserves verdict in Toshakhana reference

Filing of returns: FBR approached for two-month extension

Read more stories