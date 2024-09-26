BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from September 25, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Finally, $7bn EFF approved by IMF board
- IMF-backed reform agenda to accelerate Pakistan’s economic growth in FY25: ADB
- ‘Employees part ways’: Siemens Pakistan announces ‘Rs556mn strategic transformation’
- At least 12 including cops injured in Quetta blast targeting police van
- Mari Petroleum begins data centre initiative in Karachi
- OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh
- No new taxation measures or mini-budget under study: FBR
- July-August: $714.74m borrowed from multiple sources
