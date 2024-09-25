At least 12 including cops injured in Quetta blast targeting police van

At least 12 people, including two cops, were injured on Wednesday in a blast that targeted a police van in Quetta, Aaj News reported.

The blast occurred near the Eastern Bypass while the vehicle was on patrol.

Police and rescue teams reached the site and launched an investigation. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

On September 14, two policemen were martyred and another injured in a planted bomb blast in Kuchlak town near Quetta.

The explosives were planted beforehand, and they exploded as soon as the police vehicle arrived.

Over the past year, there has been an uptick in terrorist incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

In the meeting of the Apex Committee of the National Action Plan convened in Quetta in August, the committee unequivocally condemned the cowardly terrorist attacks targeting innocent Pakistanis and resolved to intensify counter-terrorism efforts in the province, leveraging multi-domain resources to eradicate terrorism.

A comprehensive review of the security situation in Balochistan and ongoing operations against terrorists was conducted, and the committee decided to further solidify intelligence sharing and coordination among security forces and law enforcement agencies.